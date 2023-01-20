Rock Island police investigate 3 shots fired

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island police are investigating after three separate reports of shots fired in three different locations Friday morning.

The Rock Island Police Department responded first at 5:41 a.m. in the 1000 block of 14th Street, according to a media release. Officers found a home hit multiple times by shots.

Then officers responded around 5:53 a.m. to the area of 42nd Street and 20th Avenue, police said. They found evidence of gunfire with no injuries or property damage reported.

The third call was at 6:33 a.m. in the area of 22nd Street and 12th Avenue, according to police. Officers found two homes damaged by gunfire, but they are believed not to be the intended targets.

Police said there were no injuries reported from all three shots fired.

At 6:13 a.m. there was also a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 2500 block of 8th 1⁄2 Avenue, police said. Officers found a red 2013 Hyundai Sonata, which was discovered to be stolen from the 900 block of 34th Street in Rock Island.

According to police, a witness told officers three males wearing masks, left the Hyundai and ran away, with one of them appearing to have a handgun.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. Evidence suggests these incidents are related.

Police ask anyone with information related to this case to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

