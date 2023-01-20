Two charged in 2022 Galesburg apartment complex arson

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Two men have been charged for their roles in connection to an August 2022 arson at a Galesburg apartment complex that resulted in damages.

According to a media release from Knox County Courthouse, Knox County State’s Attourney Jeremy S. Karlin filed criminal information against Nathan Cantu and Rey Cantu, charging the two defendants with 10 counts of arson for their involvement in the August 21, 2022 arson at Bridlecreek apartments that damaged a parking structure and nine vehicles.

Nathan Cantu and Rey Cantu have been in custody since August 26, 2022 when local law enforcement executed arrest warrants for the two in Wataga, Illinois, stated the media release.

Officials say both defendants have pending charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated fleeing and eluding, and criminal damage to property, and according to officials, jury trials in the pending cases are expected to take place in February.

Circuit Judge James Standard set Nathan Cantu and Rey Cantu’s bail at $200,000 at the first court appearance, according to the media release. Each defendant is required to post $20,000 to obtain their release in these cases.

