Wienermobile returns to QC

Oscar Mayer announced its iconic 27-foot-long Wienermobile will be making several stops at Quad...
Oscar Mayer announced its iconic 27-foot-long Wienermobile will be making several stops at Quad City area Hy-Vees from Jan. 20-22.(Oscar Mayer)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A very recognizable hot dog on wheels will return to the Quad Cities this weekend.

Oscar Mayer announced its iconic 27-foot-long Wienermobile will be making several stops at Quad City area Hy-Vees from Jan. 20-22.

According to a media release from Oscar Mayer, here’s where you can “Ketchup with the Wienermobile”:

Friday, Jan. 20

  • Hy-Vee in Milan- 201 10 Avenue West, Milan, Ill. from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Hy-Vee on 53 Street- 4064 East 53 Street, Davenport, Iowa from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 21

  • Hy-Vee in Moline, Avenue- 4218 Avenue of the Cities, Moline, Ill. from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Hy-Vee on West Kimberly Road- 2200 West Kimberly Road, Davenport, Iowa from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 22

  • Hy-Vee on Devils Glen Road- 2900 Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf, Iowa from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Hy-Vee on East Kimberly Road- 1823 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, Iowa from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

To learn more about Oscar Mayer, visit https://www.oscarmayer.com/wienermobile.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

