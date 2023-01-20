WIU Department of Communication announces Lambda Pi Eta inductees

MACOMB/MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Western Illinois University (WIU) has announced the names of several students who have been inducted into the National Communication Association’s student honor society, Lambda Pi Eta (LPH) for Fall 2022 semester.

The Pi Pi Chapter of Lambda Pi Eta honored WIU students including: Savannah Ballard, a senior communication major from Cameron, Ill., Stacey Behal, a senior communication major from Moline, Ill., Emma Bird, a senior recreation park and tourism administration major from Princeville, Ill., Mikayla Carlson, a senior communication major from Rock Island, Ill., McKenna Dunn, a senior political science major from the Village of Lakewood, Ill., Christine Elliott, a senior communication major from Coal Valley, Ill., Gracie Julian, a senior communication major from Olney, Ill., Rebecca LaMont, a senior communication major from Hometown, Ill., Maureen Roland, a senior communication major from Moline, Ill., and Bain Woodward, a senior communication major from Mt. Sterling, Ill, according to a media release from WIU.

University officials say communication majors and minors who have at least a cumulative 3.0 Grade Point Average (GPA), a 3.25 GPA in communication (with a minimum of 12 hours in communication) who also have accumulated at least 60 hours are eligible for membership in the organization.

“LPH, founded in 1985, is the official communication studies honor society of the National Communication Association and an accredited member of the Associate of College Honor Societies, stated the media release from WIU. “With more than 400 active chapters and more than 5,000 members nationwide, LPH recognizes, fosters and rewards outstanding scholastic achievement while promoting interest in the communication discipline.”

The advisor for the Pi Pi chapter of Lambda Pi Eta is Assistant Professor of Communication Stacey Macchi.

For more information, contact Macchi at 309-298-1794 or by email SM-Macchi@wiu.edu.

