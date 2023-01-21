Anti-Freeze Outdoor Cocktail Party set for Jan. 28

LeClaire distillery continues the winter tradition
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) -Iowa’s craziest cocktail party is back!

Get rid of the winter blues at the Antifreeze Outdoor Cocktail Party set for Saturday, Jan. 28 from 2-5 p.m. at Mississippi River Distilling Company, 303 North Cody Road, LeClaire.

Bobby Ray Bunch and Ryan Burchett (wearing ridiculous snuggie outfits!) share details about the outdoor cocktail party that will be held on the riverfront at the distillery’s new Celebration Center.

The party features hot cocktails, a mac ‘n cheese bar, an ice luge shots game (with sanitary measures in place), s’mores roast, polka music and the most fun you can have in January.

The $30 tickets for the event are available on Eventbrite here and include a souvenir stainless steel carabiner mug, a hot drink, a trip through the mac n’ cheese bar and a shot down the ice luge.

There will be many opportunities for prizes for those that compete in contests for best hat, best snuggie and other hilarious categories.

Muzik Krauts will be playing the polka music for the the ultimate soundtrack.

This event regularly sells out, so it is highly recommended interested revelers buy tickets in advance.

