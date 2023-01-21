Bison Bridge Foundation and Iron Lion Disc Golf Supply to host first-ever 18-hole Indoor Disc Golf Putting Tournament Saturday

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -The Bison Bridge Foundation and Iron Lion Disc Golf Supply are teaming up to host the first-ever 18-hole Indoor Disc Golf Putting Tournament this weekend.

The tournament is set to take place at The Rust Belt, 533 12 Avenue, on Saturday, Jan. 21 with doors opening at 9:30 a.m. and flexible start until 2 p.m., stated a media release from event organizers. Individuals will have the opportunity to play as many rounds as they would like, with the last round starting at 2 p.m.

Event organizers say each participant will receive one free disc and Bison Bridge sticker while supplies lasts, and proceeds from the suggested $10 registration donation will support local disc golf tournament, The Rumble.

The tournament is open to ages 14 plus, although the tournament’s 18-hole indoor course is set up to challenge players of any skill level, stated the media release.

Additionally, event organizers say players in the top 25 will be competing for over $1,000 in prize money, and for every perfect hole, participants will receive one entry to the raffle. Other raffle prizes will include items like a Dynamic Discs Recruit Basket, custom dyed discs, and more.

However, organizers say winners must be present to receive prize money or raffle items.

“We’re excited to engage with our Quad City community in this new and fun way,” said Bison Bridge Founder and President Chad Pregracke. “We want to showcase and promote the unique and vibrant ideas, experiences, and community we have here in the Quad Cities, and we think this tournament event is a great way to do that.”

According to the media release, the Bison Bridge Foundation will be showcasing a new model of their proposal to repurpose the I-80 Bridge into a multi-use facility, park space, and animal crossing. Pregracke will also provide updates on the progress of the Bison Bridge project and announce winners at the end of the tournament.

Iron Lion owners Chase Roberts and Jessica Argyle, and creators of The Rumble, disc golf tournament that attracts participants from all over the country to the Quad Cities will also be involved in directing the first-ever 18-hole Indoor Disc Golf Putting Tournament.

Roberts and Argyle also say The Rumble tournament will be held on May 26-28 of this year.

To learn more about The Bison Bridge visit https://bisonbridge.org/ and to learn more about Iron Lion Disc Golf Supply visit https://www.ironliondgs.com/.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.