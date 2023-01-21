Euchure fundraiser to benefit Sherrard Area Veterans Memorial set for Jan. 28

SHERRARD, Ill. (KWQC) -Guest Nellie Iverson discusses many aspects of the Sherrard Area Veterans Memorial and how viewers can support the honoring of American veterans.

There will be a Euchure tournament fundraiser on Saturday, Jan. 28 starting at 6:30 p.m. at Milan American Legion, 515 1st Avenue, Milan. The cost to participate is $10 per person.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and Walking Tacos will be available for purchase (with a donation to the memorial fund) prior to the card playing. Participants may bring finger food snacks, but no drinks are allowed. An open bar will be on site.

The memorial has been established to honor all Sherrard Area veterans, living or deceased. The Sherrard area encompasses other surrounding communities including New Windsor, Viola, Cable, Matherville, Boden, Swedona, Preemption, and Coyne Center.

For more information about the memorial, the bricks, or to register in advance of the euchure event, contact Richard or Nellie Iverson at 309-593-2680.

The Sherrard Area Veterans Memorial Facebook page is here.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.