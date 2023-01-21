Figure Skating Club of the Quad Cities to host ‘Skate with Us’ celebration Saturday

Figure Skating Club of the Quad Cities (FSCQC) invites the community to “Skate with Us” this...
Figure Skating Club of the Quad Cities (FSCQC) invites the community to “Skate with Us” this weekend in celebration of National Skating Month.(Lindsey Voss)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Figure Skating Club of the Quad Cities (FSCQC) invites the community to “Skate with Us” this weekend in celebration of National Skating Month.

The Figure Skating Club of the Quad Cities announced that on Saturday at The River’s Edge, 700 West River Drive, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., the organization will host a “Skate with Us” event to recognize U.S. Figure Skating Association- USFSA’s National Skating Month and offer the community a chance to learn more about skating opportunities in the Quad Cities, stated a media release from FSCQC.

FSCQC members will be available to help beginners tie skates and give tips and pointers on and off-ice, stated the media release. Mini lessons will be available with sign-up at the event. General admission is $5.50 per skater and $3.50 per skate rental.

According to event organizers, the FSCQC is one of many clubs across the U.S. celebrating January as Skating Month to encourage learn-to-skate programs and promote the sport’s life-long activity and health benefits.

Additionally, FSCQC Board Treasurer Gena McCullough said, “The Skating Council of Illinois will be hosting the Midwest-Pacific Synchronized Skating Sectionals in Rockford, next week with over 150 teams competing, and in March they will be hosting the national competition in Peoria.”

To learn more about Figure Skating Club of the Quad Cities, visit http://www.fscqc.org/.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in set shooting
Entertainment development continues in Bettendorf
Entertainment development continues in Bettendorf
Kathryn Hosmer, 36, is charged with five counts of insurance fraud - presenting false...
Davenport woman charged with insurance fraud
Westbound traffic on Interstate 80 between the bridge and Exit 306 near LeClaire is blocked due...
Crash blocks traffic on westbound I-80 bridge near LeClaire Thursday
Jennifer Renae Keim, 36, was sentenced to four years probation and 180 in the Rock Island...
Moline woman sentenced in 2020 death of disabled son

Latest News

Highlight Zone: Jan. 20
“We’re excited to engage with our Quad City community in this new and fun way,” said Bison...
Bison Bridge Foundation and Iron Lion Disc Golf Supply to host first-ever 18-hole Indoor Disc Golf Putting Tournament Saturday
The City of Rock Island has announced the selection of Robert Graff as Fire Chief, pending...
Rock Island Fire Department announces Fire Chief selection
First Alert Day
First Alert Day 7 p.m. Saturday Evening (1/21) through 9 a.m. Sunday morning (1/22)