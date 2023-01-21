Figure Skating Club of the Quad Cities to host ‘Skate with Us’ celebration Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Figure Skating Club of the Quad Cities (FSCQC) invites the community to “Skate with Us” this weekend in celebration of National Skating Month.

The Figure Skating Club of the Quad Cities announced that on Saturday at The River’s Edge, 700 West River Drive, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., the organization will host a “Skate with Us” event to recognize U.S. Figure Skating Association- USFSA’s National Skating Month and offer the community a chance to learn more about skating opportunities in the Quad Cities, stated a media release from FSCQC.

FSCQC members will be available to help beginners tie skates and give tips and pointers on and off-ice, stated the media release. Mini lessons will be available with sign-up at the event. General admission is $5.50 per skater and $3.50 per skate rental.

According to event organizers, the FSCQC is one of many clubs across the U.S. celebrating January as Skating Month to encourage learn-to-skate programs and promote the sport’s life-long activity and health benefits.

Additionally, FSCQC Board Treasurer Gena McCullough said, “The Skating Council of Illinois will be hosting the Midwest-Pacific Synchronized Skating Sectionals in Rockford, next week with over 150 teams competing, and in March they will be hosting the national competition in Peoria.”

To learn more about Figure Skating Club of the Quad Cities, visit http://www.fscqc.org/.

