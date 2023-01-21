First Alert Day 7 p.m. Saturday Evening (1/21) through 9 a.m. Sunday morning (1/22)

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

First Alert Day (em)

Clouds will be on the increase Saturday and another round of light snow is possible

late Saturday evening into early Sunday. Although only light amounts of snow are expected over the region the highest impact will likely be from slick roads developing

late Saturday evening into Sunday morning.

Snow Totals (em)

General accumulations will be from a dusting to an inch but some areas could see up to 2 inches of snow.

Snow Estimate (em)

It doesn’t take

much to cause problems for drivers so the first Alert Day will cover Saturday night through the Sunday morning drive. Visibility might also be adversely affected as the

snow falls.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

