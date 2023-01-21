A FIRST ALERT DAY in effect for light snow and slick roads tonight

Another chance for snow by midweek
Cloudy skies today will be followed by light snow tonight. A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- The weekend should remain fairly cloudy and quiet during the daylight hours, but tonight should bring a round of snow to the region. We’re looking at minor accumulations ranging from a dusting up to 2″ in some locations into early Sunday morning. This could create slippery roads and reduced visibility, so a FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect from 7 PM tonight until 9 AM tomorrow.

Expect lingering clouds for the rest of Sunday, into Monday and Tuesday, with cool temperatures in the 30′s. The potential for light snow returns Tuesday night into Wednesday, with some uncertainly as to accumulation. We’ll be keeping an eye on this system as it tracks into the region. Look for 20′s through the rest of the week.

TODAY: Cloudy and cool. High: 35°. Wind: SW 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with light snow this evening and continuing overnight. Low: 28°. Wind: SW 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and cool. High: 34°. Wind: NW 5 mph.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Renae Keim, 36, was sentenced to four years probation and 180 in the Rock Island...
Moline woman sentenced in 2020 death of disabled son
According to authorities, high winds in the area may have contributed to a restaurant sign...
Police: 72-year-old woman dies, 2 others injured after Denny’s sign falls on car
Blue Grass Police Department
Blue Grass police chief resigns
Muscatine teen struck by vehicle during an altercation.
Muscatine teen struck by vehicle during an altercation
Iowa State Patrol shared this picture on their Twitter account. It shows the BAC of a driver...
Iowa State Patrol: Speeder arrested with BAC at 5x over the legal limit

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
A FIRST ALERT DAY in effect for light snow and slick roads tonight
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Tracking some light snow and slick roads for Saturday night
First Alert Forecast: Light snow still on track Saturday night
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Turning breezy into a cloudy Thursday night. Some sun possible Friday!