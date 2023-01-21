A FIRST ALERT DAY in effect for light snow and slick roads tonight

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- The weekend should remain fairly cloudy and quiet during the daylight hours, but tonight should bring a round of snow to the region. We’re looking at minor accumulations ranging from a dusting up to 2″ in some locations into early Sunday morning. This could create slippery roads and reduced visibility, so a FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect from 7 PM tonight until 9 AM tomorrow.

Expect lingering clouds for the rest of Sunday, into Monday and Tuesday, with cool temperatures in the 30′s. The potential for light snow returns Tuesday night into Wednesday, with some uncertainly as to accumulation. We’ll be keeping an eye on this system as it tracks into the region. Look for 20′s through the rest of the week.

TODAY: Cloudy and cool. High: 35°. Wind: SW 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with light snow this evening and continuing overnight. Low: 28°. Wind: SW 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and cool. High: 34°. Wind: NW 5 mph.

