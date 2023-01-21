A FIRST ALERT DAY in effect for light snow and slick roads tonight

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Light snow will set up across our area tonight into very early Sunday morning. This will be a low impact snow event for us, but since it arrives while temps are coolest it will stick to any untreated roads. Most areas along and south of highway 30 will pick up between an inch or two with some localized 3″ totals possible. Winds will be very light tonight as well so blowing and drifting are not a problem. Temps will average in the 30s from Sunday into the middle of next week. Signs are pointing towards another shot of cold weather by next weekend.

TONIGHT: Snow showers 1″-2″. Low: 28º Winds: W 0-5.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with lingering flurries. High: 34º. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 35º.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.