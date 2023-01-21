Girl Scout cookie sales season is underway

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Local Girl Scouts kicked off the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season last week.

Maura Warner, VP, Marketing, Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois, talks about the popular tradition and the cookie flavors--including the new Raspberry Rally cookie (which will only be available through Digital Cookie starting on Feb. 27).

Girl Scouts and their troops are rallying their communities to support the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls as every box of cookies sold provides invaluable experiences for Girl Scouts, such as service projects, troop travel, and summer camp.

If you know a Girl Scout, she will have an order card with all of your favorite cookie flavors, or she will be collecting orders on her Digital Cookie website.

The cookies will arrive in our region in mid-February and the scouts will then deliver their local orders. Cookie booths will begin to open up for customers to purchase cookies at local retailers and community events on Feb. 17.

Cookie varieties in 2023 include Thin Mints, Samoas, Adventurefuls, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, Trefoils, Lemon-Ups, and Girl Scout S’mores. The traditional flavors are $5/package. Local Girl Scouts are also selling the gluten-free Toffee-tastic cookie for $6/package.

As mentioned earlier, the new Raspberry Rally cookie will be introduced on February 27, 2023, when shipping opens up on Digital Cookie. This flavor will be available only through Digital Cookie while supplies last.

Customers can also order all of their favorite cookie flavors to be shipped directly to their homes at this time.

Throughout the cookie season, Girl Scouts will be collecting cookie donations for Care to Share which is a program that supports communities through entrepreneurship. Cookies purchased through Care to Share go directly to military personnel and local essential workers through organizations like Iowa’s Bravest, Riverbend Troop Support, and Soldier’s Angels.

In 2022, Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois donated 26,000 packages of cookies, and Girl Scouts are looking to surpass this number of donations in 2023.

For more information about the local Girl Scout Cookie Program, visit www.GirlScoutsToday.org/Cookies.

