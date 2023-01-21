‘Great sadness’: Police K-9 dies unexpectedly

Chesterfield police say Kona had served the department for more than eight years.
Chesterfield police say Kona had served the department for more than eight years.(Chesterfield County Police Department)
By WWBT Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - A police department in Virginia announced one of its police dogs has died.

The Chesterfield Police Department said its team is mourning the loss of their K-9 Kona after she died unexpectedly Friday morning.

“It is with great sadness that we share the loss of a terrific and dedicated servant to Chesterfield County,” Chesterfield police shared in a social media post.

The department said Kona served Chesterfield County for nearly nine years and made countless contributions to the safety of the community.

“Please keep Kona, her K-9 handler and family, as well as all of the other K-9 teams in your thoughts,” Chesterfield police shared.

Police did not immediately release a cause of death for Kona.

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Renae Keim, 36, was sentenced to four years probation and 180 in the Rock Island...
Moline woman sentenced in 2020 death of disabled son
According to authorities, high winds in the area may have contributed to a restaurant sign...
Police: 72-year-old woman dies, 2 others injured after Denny’s sign falls on car
Blue Grass Police Department
Blue Grass police chief resigns
Muscatine teen struck by vehicle during an altercation.
Muscatine teen struck by vehicle during an altercation
Iowa State Patrol shared this picture on their Twitter account. It shows the BAC of a driver...
Iowa State Patrol: Speeder arrested with BAC at 5x over the legal limit

Latest News

Morgan Ottier and Tracy Jo Mulliken discuss Nursey School Lessons in Gardening’ symposium is...
‘Nursey School Lessons in Gardening’ symposium at Vibrant Arena is Feb. 11
QC Environmental Film Series to launch Sunday
QC Environmental Film Series to launch Sunday
FILE - In a Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 file photo, Buzz Aldrin attends the 15th annual Global...
Astronaut Buzz Aldrin marries longtime love on 93rd birthday
Archaeologists say the discovery provides "another glimpse into the life of ancient Egyptians."...
Mummified crocodiles discovered in Egyptian tomb