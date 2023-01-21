Mummified crocodiles discovered in Egyptian tomb

Archaeologists say the discovery provides "another glimpse into the life of ancient Egyptians." (Royal Belgian Institue of Naural Sciences / University of Jaén)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Archeologists have unearthed crocodile mummies from a tomb in Egypt.

They made the discovery during an excavation in 2019, near the city of Aswan.

The tomb contained five skeletons and five skulls of large crocodiles, dating back to before 304 B.C.

The crocodiles are thought to be from two different species.

Archeologists believe the remains were buried as part of a ritual honoring an ancient Egyptian god linked to crocodiles.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Renae Keim, 36, was sentenced to four years probation and 180 in the Rock Island...
Moline woman sentenced in 2020 death of disabled son
According to authorities, high winds in the area may have contributed to a restaurant sign...
Police: 72-year-old woman dies, 2 others injured after Denny’s sign falls on car
Blue Grass Police Department
Blue Grass police chief resigns
Muscatine teen struck by vehicle during an altercation.
Muscatine teen struck by vehicle during an altercation
Iowa State Patrol shared this picture on their Twitter account. It shows the BAC of a driver...
Iowa State Patrol: Speeder arrested with BAC at 5x over the legal limit

Latest News

Chesterfield police say Kona had served the department for more than eight years.
‘Great sadness’: Police K-9 dies unexpectedly
Morgan Ottier and Tracy Jo Mulliken discuss Nursey School Lessons in Gardening’ symposium is...
‘Nursey School Lessons in Gardening’ symposium at Vibrant Arena is Feb. 11
QC Environmental Film Series to launch Sunday
QC Environmental Film Series to launch Sunday
FILE - In a Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 file photo, Buzz Aldrin attends the 15th annual Global...
Astronaut Buzz Aldrin marries longtime love on 93rd birthday