One dead after single-vehicle crash in Hillsdale

The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office and the Rock Island County Coroner’s Office are...
The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office and the Rock Island County Coroner’s Office are investigating the crash.(KWTX)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSDALE, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office reported one person is dead Saturday morning after a single-vehicle crash near Hillsdale.

County officials say deputies responded at 3:45 a.m. to the crash on State Highway Route 2 near High Street. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and was found dead on scene, according to a press release.

The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office and the Rock Island County Coroner’s Office are investigating the crash, and Hillsdale Fire Protection District, the Port Byron Fire Protection District, and Genesis Ambulance Service responded to the scene as well.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Renae Keim, 36, was sentenced to four years probation and 180 in the Rock Island...
Moline woman sentenced in 2020 death of disabled son
According to authorities, high winds in the area may have contributed to a restaurant sign...
Police: 72-year-old woman dies, 2 others injured after Denny’s sign falls on car
Blue Grass Police Department
Blue Grass police chief resigns
Muscatine teen struck by vehicle during an altercation.
Muscatine teen struck by vehicle during an altercation
Iowa State Patrol shared this picture on their Twitter account. It shows the BAC of a driver...
Iowa State Patrol: Speeder arrested with BAC at 5x over the legal limit

Latest News

Chonita Powell, 34,
Police: Woman arrested after Rock Island shooting Friday
Morgan Ottier and Tracy Jo Mulliken discuss Nursey School Lessons in Gardening’ symposium is...
‘Nursey School Lessons in Gardening’ symposium at Vibrant Arena is Feb. 11
QC Environmental Film Series to launch Sunday
QC Environmental Film Series to launch Sunday
First Alert Day
First Alert Day 7 PM Saturday Evening (1/21) through 9 AM Sunday (1/22)