One dead after single-vehicle crash in Hillsdale

HILLSDALE, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office reported one person is dead Saturday morning after a single-vehicle crash near Hillsdale.

County officials say deputies responded at 3:45 a.m. to the crash on State Highway Route 2 near High Street. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and was found dead on scene, according to a press release.

The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office and the Rock Island County Coroner’s Office are investigating the crash, and Hillsdale Fire Protection District, the Port Byron Fire Protection District, and Genesis Ambulance Service responded to the scene as well.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.