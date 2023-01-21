Police: 5 arrested, 3 in connection to Kewanee shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Kewanee Police announced Saturday the arrest of 5 people, 3 in connection to a Thursday shooting, as well as seizing several guns, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, various drugs, and packaging materials, over $2,000 in cash, and a vehicle.

Justin Stanley, 18, of Kewanee, has been charged with 13 charges including Armed Violence (Class X Felony), Aggravated Unlawful Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine (Class X Felony), Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance within 500 feet of a School (Class X Felony), and Unlawful Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine (Class 1 Felony), according to a press release. His bond was set at $175,000 and he is currently being held at Henry County Jail.

Danny Stanley,38, of Kewanee, the father of Justin, has been charged with Armed Violence (Class X Felony), Unlawful Possession of a Weapon within 1000 Feet of a Public Park (Class 3 Felony), Possession of a Weapon within 1000 Feet of a School (Class 3 Felony), Possession of a Weapon by a Felon (Class 3 Felony), and Possession of Methamphetamine less than 5 grams (Class 3 Felony). Officials say his bond was set at $100,000 and he is also being held at Henry County Jail.

Andrew Luce, 35, has been charged with Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm (Class X Felony), Reckless Discharge of a Firearm (Class 4 Felony), Delivery of Methamphetamine Less than 5 Grams (Class 2 Felony), and Possession of Methamphetamine (Class 3 Felony), according to a press release. Due to an additional charge being added Friday night, Luce is also being held on a No Bond warrant from the Illinois Department of Corrections, and the additional bond will be officially determined by the court on Monday.

Sara Brimhall, 31, of Kewanee was arrested for possession of heroin (Class 4 Felony), driving suspended, and failure to wear a seat belt. Officials say she was later released and given notice to appear for her charges. Daphne King (21) of Galva, Illinois, was arrested for a valid Stark County warrant and was transported to the custody of the Stark County Sheriff’s Office.

In the last two days after the shooting, detectives, using statements, as well as physical and digital evidence, identified several persons of interest and obtained a search warrant for a home near the 500 block of Park Avenue, police said. Due to the close proximity to the house, both the Irving School and Visitation Catholic School initiated a lockdown out of precaution for about 10 minutes during the execution of the warrant.

Officers located the resident of the home, Justin, and arrested him, according to a press release. While searching the house, police found located 8 guns, about 350 rounds of ammunition, multiple firearm magazines, 9.7 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 1.2 grams of suspected heroin, 104.7 grams of suspected cannabis, and packaging material. All contraband was seized as evidence and transported to the Kewanee Police Department for processing, and each gun will be sent to the Illinois State Police Crime Lab for further testing.

During the search, patrol officers noticed a white 2005 Chevrolet Malibu circling the area and initiated a traffic stop in the 300 block of South Cottage Street. Police identified the front seat passenger of the vehicle as Danny and a search of his person revealed that he had a loaded extended handgun magazine in his pocket. After officers had him step out of the vehicle, they observed he was also sitting on top of a loaded 380 semiautomatic handgun, according to a press release. Danny was placed under arrest for the weapons and also 2.7 grams of suspected methamphetamine located in the vehicle, and officers also seized $2,146.00 in cash that was on Danny’s person.

Officials say, Brimhall, the driver, and King, a backseat passenger were both arrested and a fourth occupant was released from the scene with no charges.

Luce was identified as a person of interest in the shooting and police found him walking at 4:30 p.m. in the 300 block of West 1st Street in Kewanee. Luce was arrested and is being held at Henry County Jail for his drug charges.

Police say the investigation into the shooting incident is still ongoing and the Kewanee Police Department has not ruled out additional charges or arrests that could take place in the future. If anyone has any additional information related to the investigation, they are encouraged to contact the Kewanee Police Department at (309) 853-1911.

