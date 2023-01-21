Police: Woman arrested after Rock Island shooting Friday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Police arrested one woman in connection to a shooting Friday night.

Chonita Powell, 34, was charged with Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm and Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, police said. Powell is being held without bond at the Rock Island County Jail, pending a first court appearance, according to a press release.

Officials say Rock Police responded at 5:33 P.M. to a report of a fight at the 300 block of 16th Avenue. While en route, police received a report of shots fired, and officers on scene found a 48-year-old man injured with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his hip. The man was transported to a local hospital by ambulance for treatment of the wound, according to police.

While investigating, officers determined that Powell has shot the victim during a fight that involved a group of girls. Police found Powell carrying a loaded handgun near the intersection of 5th Street and 16th Avenue, and officials learned that she had a valid concealed carry permit for the gun.

Rock Island Police are investigating the incident, and anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app

