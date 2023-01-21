QC Environmental Film Series to launch Sunday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The QC Environmental Film Series, presented by the Joyce and Tony Singh Family Foundation, River Action, Nahant Marsh, the Sierra Club Eagle Group and the Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities, will be held Jan. 22-March 5 at multiple area locations.

Dennis Tarasi, St. Ambrose Professor and Green Life Environmental Club advisor, and Hannah Reynolds, Green Life Club President, talk about this movie series which is partnering with area college and high school environmental clubs.

To watch film trailers, obtain additional information, or to purchase tickets, visit riveraction.org/filmseries.

Admission is $5 for each showing or a season pass is priced at $20. After every show, a speaker will discuss the film. A film crew sponsorship of $50 comes with a season pass and supports the mission of the series.

The following is a list of film showings with all the pertinent information:

“The Seeds of Vandana Shiva,” 2 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Figge Art Museum, 225 West 2nd Street, Davenport, and is hosted by the QC Environmental Film Series committee.

“My Garden of a Thousand Bees,” 2 p.m. Jan. 29, Galvin Fine Arts Center, St. Ambrose University, 518 West Locust Street, Davenport hosted by St. Ambrose Green Life.

“Youth Unstoppable,” 2 p.m. Feb. 5, at North High School Auditorium, 626 West 53rd Street, Davenport, hosted by North High School Green Team.

“The Ground Between Us,” 2 p.m. Feb. 12, Olin Center Auditorium, Augustana College, 820 38th Street, Rock Island. It is hosted by the Augustana College Student Sierra Club.

“Black Ice,” 2 p.m. Feb. 26, Figge Art Museum, 225 West 2nd Street, Davenport. Hosted by Black Hawk College Clean Sphere.

“Dead Sea Guardians,” 2 p.m. March 5, Figge Art Museum, 225 West 2nd Street, Davenport and is hosted by the Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.