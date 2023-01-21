Rock Island swears in new fire chief

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island City Council unanimously approved the selection for Rock Island Fire Chief and swore in its new fire chief at Monday’s City Council Meeting.

The city council approved the selection of Robert Graff for fire chief and Graff was sworn in as Fire Chief Robert Graff for the City of Rock Island Fire Department at Monday’s City Council Meeting.

Fire Chief Graff told the council, “Thank you very much for your support. I’m very humbled this evening with the show of support that has come in tonight for me. I look forward to serving the members of the Rock Island Fire Department first and foremost so they can do their due diligence to serve the public and their needs that we provide.”

Fire Chief Graff has previously served as assistant fire chief since 2016 and Fire Chief Graff now replaces former Fire Chief Jeff Yerkey, who retired on Jan. 6.

“I’m also excited to work with the city manager and the council to move the fire department forward and into the future for what we need to accomplish,” said Fire Chief Graff.

Fire Chief Graff holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Western Illinois University and was hired by the Rock Island Fire Department in 1997.

To learn more about the City of Rock Island Fire Department visit https://www.rigov.org/37/Fire-Ambulance.

