Stoplights at Locust and Harrison Streets to be treated as 4- way-stops until repairs are finished, city officials say

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Public Works and Davenport Police are reminding drivers to use caution and treat flashing red stoplights or signal outages as four-way stops.

Friday, Davenport Public Works and Davenport Police issued statements that the traffic signals at Locust and Harrison Streets are flashing red and will be flashing through the weekend and potentially into early next week until repairs can be made.

City officials say they are pending parts and cabinet availability.

According to Davenport Police and Davenport Public Works:

Davenport Police and Davenport Public Works issued traffic alerts for stoplights at Harrison and Locust Streets. (kwqc)

