Stoplights at Locust and Harrison Streets to be treated as 4- way-stops until repairs are finished, city officials say

Stoplights at Locust and Harrison Streets to be treated as 4- way-stops until repairs are...
Stoplights at Locust and Harrison Streets to be treated as 4- way-stops until repairs are finished, city officials say.(WWNY)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Public Works and Davenport Police are reminding drivers to use caution and treat flashing red stoplights or signal outages as four-way stops.

Friday, Davenport Public Works and Davenport Police issued statements that the traffic signals at Locust and Harrison Streets are flashing red and will be flashing through the weekend and potentially into early next week until repairs can be made.

City officials say they are pending parts and cabinet availability.

According to Davenport Police and Davenport Public Works:

Davenport Police and Davenport Public Works issued traffic alerts for stoplights at Harrison...
Davenport Police and Davenport Public Works issued traffic alerts for stoplights at Harrison and Locust Streets.(kwqc)

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in set shooting
Kathryn Hosmer, 36, is charged with five counts of insurance fraud - presenting false...
Davenport woman charged with insurance fraud
Entertainment development continues in Bettendorf
Entertainment development continues in Bettendorf
Westbound traffic on Interstate 80 between the bridge and Exit 306 near LeClaire is blocked due...
Crash blocks traffic on westbound I-80 bridge near LeClaire Thursday
Blue Grass Police Department
Blue Grass police chief resigns

Latest News

The Bettendorf school board voted to provide 69 million dollars for renovations to facilities...
Bettendorf schools bringing changes
The Bettendorf school board voted to provide 69.25 million dollars for renovations to...
Bettendorf Schools
Charges filed against Nathan Cantu (left) and Rey Cantu (right) in August 2022 arson at...
Two charged in 2022 Galesburg apartment complex arson
Western Illinois University (WIU) has announced the names of several students who have been...
WIU Department of Communication announces Lambda Pi Eta inductees