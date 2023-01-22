Babysitters in training assemble

The City of Moline and the American Red Cross have teamed up to host a babysitting seminar for local teens.
By Lindsey Voss
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 9:06 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - For some students looking to make money they may find babysitting a suitable option, but as times change, it’s necessary to refresh on the basics.

“This is actually the first time the City of Moline has offered this kind of course,” Amanda Bolt, the recreation coordinator in Moline, said.

According to the National Center of Education Statistics, in 2019, about 66 children between the ages of 0-5 years-old were left to someone outside of the family to care for. While the site doesn’t specify exactly what non-relative means, it can include student babysitters working in junior high or high school.

“Safety is one of the big things, how to make decisions under pressure, and how to handle more difficult situations are what we want these kids to take away from our session today,” Bolt said.

While minor incidents at home are unavoidable, it’s important to always be paying attention to what children are doing. According to the CDC, roughly 12-thousand children die from unintentional injuries, ranging from obstructed airways to falls. By hosting classes like this, the City of Moline hopes to protect the next generation, one babysitter at a time.

