Cemetery bookkeeper retires after over 44 years of service

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A surprise celebration was held Friday for a bookkeeper after almost 45 years of service at the Davenport Memorial Park.

Marilyn Smith started working at the cemetery April 1978 and her co-workers say she has touched the lives of everyone who not only work at the office but visit it as well.

“I’ve learned over the years working with her, more than just the job itself, the task itself, just the way that she lives her life,” said Lisa Rodriguez, Officer manager at the park. “Again, she is just a positive role model, for all of us here at the cemetery and for all of our families that come in, she’s just been very helpful and kind to all of us.”

Smith plans to travel around the country to visit her kids but says she’ll still have time to play cards at CASI and regularly exercise at the YMCA.

