Diver rescued after being swept away by current

The 21-year-old was free diving by a reef in Key West when a strong current took him under the water. (SEAN CAGGIANO, PRISCILLA GARTENMAYER, CNN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 3:00 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEY WEST, Fla. (CNN) - A diver managed to stay alive until he could be rescued after he became adrift for two hours off the Florida Keys.

Dylan Gartenmayer, 21, began diving when he was just 11. Family members say that experience helped him survive the frightening ordeal.

The young man was free diving Thursday by a reef in Key West when a strong current took him under the water. When he resurfaced, he had drifted away from his boat.

His friends started searching for him and eventually called the Coast Guard for help.

Meanwhile, Gartenmayer was resourceful. He found a bamboo stick and used it to help keep him afloat. He then swam two miles to get back to the reef.

Family members, who had been searching for Gartenmayer for two hours, spotted him. Videos of the moment show their cheers of celebration, with people hugging the 21-year-old after he gets on the boat.

Gartenmayer was brought back to shore, where Coast Guard members determined his body temperature was low. Once that was stabilized, he was free to go.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office and the Rock Island County Coroner’s Office are...
One dead after single-vehicle crash in Hillsdale
Chonita Powell, 34,
Police: Woman arrested after Rock Island shooting Friday
First Alert Day
First Alert Day 7 PM Saturday Evening (1/21) through 9 AM Sunday (1/22)
Andrew Luce, 35, Danny Stanley,38, of Kewanee, and Justin Stanley, 18, of Kewanee,
Police: 5 arrested, 3 in connection to Kewanee shooting
Jennifer Renae Keim, 36, was sentenced to four years probation and 180 in the Rock Island...
Moline woman sentenced in 2020 death of disabled son

Latest News

Ukrainian units are holding large scale drills to prepare for bigger battles to come.
Ukrainian forces prepare for possible Russian offensive
The 21-year-old was free diving by a reef in Key West when a strong current took him under the...
RAW: Family, friends celebrate as missing diver found alive
Officials say 32-year-old Kyle J. Tyler faces charges of first-degree murder in the commission...
Officials: Man arrested after house fire kills adult, 2 kids
The activist was killed as authorities cleared a group of protesters from the site of a planned...
Vigil held for activist who died while 'Cop City' protesters cleared