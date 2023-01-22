A FIRST ALERT DAY in effect for light snow and slick roads tonight

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- A FIRST ALERT DAY remains in effect until 9 AM for light snow and slippery roads. We’ll see light snow and flurries ending this morning, followed by patchy fog and lingering clouds for the rest of the day, with highs in the 30′s.

Sunshine returns briefly for your Monday, then clouds move back in Tuesday as temperatures remain in the 30′s.

Our next chance for snow occurs Tuesday night into Wednesday as another potent system sweeps into the upper Midwest. Still too early to tell as to strength or possible accumulations. Look for highs in the 30′s through midweek, with 20′s by Thursday and Friday.

TODAY: Morning snow ending, then mostly cloudy and cool. High: 34°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and colder. Low: 21°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and cool. High: 35°. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

