A FIRST ALERT DAY in effect for light snow and slick roads tonight

Another chance for snow by midweek
Light snow comes to an end this morning, with lingering clouds through this afternoon.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 7:25 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- A FIRST ALERT DAY remains in effect until 9 AM for light snow and slippery roads. We’ll see light snow and flurries ending this morning, followed by patchy fog and lingering clouds for the rest of the day, with highs in the 30′s.

Sunshine returns briefly for your Monday, then clouds move back in Tuesday as temperatures remain in the 30′s.

Our next chance for snow occurs Tuesday night into Wednesday as another potent system sweeps into the upper Midwest. Still too early to tell as to strength or possible accumulations. Look for highs in the 30′s through midweek, with 20′s by Thursday and Friday.

TODAY:  Morning snow ending, then mostly cloudy and cool. High: 34°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:  Mostly cloudy and colder. Low: 21°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY:  Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and cool. High: 35°. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office and the Rock Island County Coroner’s Office are...
One dead after single-vehicle crash in Hillsdale
Chonita Powell, 34,
Police: Woman arrested after Rock Island shooting Friday
Andrew Luce, 35, Danny Stanley,38, of Kewanee, and Justin Stanley, 18, of Kewanee,
Police: 5 arrested, 3 in connection to Kewanee shooting
First Alert Day
First Alert Day 7 PM Saturday Evening (1/21) through 9 AM Sunday (1/22)
Although medical staff tried to save her, the 3-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police investigating death of 3-year-old who family says fell down flight of stairs

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
A FIRST ALERT DAY in effect for light snow and slick roads tonight
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
A FIRST ALERT DAY in effect for light snow and slick roads tonight
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
A FIRST ALERT DAY in effect for light snow and slick roads tonight
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Tracking some light snow and slick roads for Saturday night