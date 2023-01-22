Light snow ending, then lingering clouds

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- The First Alert Day has been allowed to expire, but slick spots on area roads will still be a concern over the next few hours. We’ll see light snow and flurries ending, followed by patchy fog and lingering clouds for the rest of the day. Highs should remain in the 30′s.

Sunshine returns briefly for your Monday, then clouds move back in Monday night and Tuesday as temperatures remain in the 30′s.

Our next chance for snow occurs Tuesday night into Wednesday as another potent system sweeps into the upper Midwest. Still too early to tell as to strength, track or possible accumulations.

Look for highs in the 30′s through midweek, with 20′s by Thursday and Friday.

TODAY: Light snow ending, then mostly cloudy and cool. High: 34°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and colder. Low: 21°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and cool. High: 35°. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

