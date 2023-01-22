Light snow ending, then lingering clouds

More snow possible by midweek
Light snow comes to an end this morning, with lingering clouds through this afternoon.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- The First Alert Day has been allowed to expire, but slick spots on area roads will still be a concern over the next few hours. We’ll see light snow and flurries ending, followed by patchy fog and lingering clouds for the rest of the day. Highs should remain in the 30′s.

Sunshine returns briefly for your Monday, then clouds move back in Monday night and Tuesday as temperatures remain in the 30′s.

Our next chance for snow occurs Tuesday night into Wednesday as another potent system sweeps into the upper Midwest. Still too early to tell as to strength, track or possible accumulations.

Look for highs in the 30′s through midweek, with 20′s by Thursday and Friday.

TODAY: Light snow ending, then mostly cloudy and cool. High: 34°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and colder. Low: 21°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and cool. High: 35°. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office and the Rock Island County Coroner’s Office are...
One dead after single-vehicle crash in Hillsdale
Although medical staff tried to save her, the 3-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police investigating death of 3-year-old who family says fell down flight of stairs
Chonita Powell, 34,
Police: Woman arrested after Rock Island shooting Friday
Andrew Luce, 35, Danny Stanley,38, of Kewanee, and Justin Stanley, 18, of Kewanee,
Police: 5 arrested, 3 in connection to Kewanee shooting
First Alert Day
First Alert Day 7 PM Saturday Evening (1/21) through 9 AM Sunday (1/22)

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Light snow ends this morning, but clouds will stick around
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
A FIRST ALERT DAY in effect for light snow and slick roads tonight
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
A FIRST ALERT DAY in effect for light snow and slick roads tonight
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
A FIRST ALERT DAY in effect for light snow and slick roads tonight