QC Figure Skating Club hosted ‘Skate with Us’ event

QC Figure Skating Club hosted ‘Skate with Us’ event
QC Figure Skating Club hosted ‘Skate with Us’ event(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Figure Skating Club of Quad Cities celebrated National Skating Month by hosting a “Skate with Us” event Saturday.

The event was held at the River’s Edge in Downtown Davenport, and families got the chance to learn about skating opportunities in the QC. Mini lessons were held on the rink and club members encourage residents to skate not just in the winter but year-round.

“You learn balance. You actually get a lot of good cardio exercise and it builds your confidence,” said Gena Mccullough, FSCQC Treasurer. “It also is a lifelong sport. I am an adult skater and will be competing in the next few months.”

Club organizers say preparations are already underway for the spring show on May 7th. For more information about the club and events, click here.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Renae Keim, 36, was sentenced to four years probation and 180 in the Rock Island...
Moline woman sentenced in 2020 death of disabled son
The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office and the Rock Island County Coroner’s Office are...
One dead after single-vehicle crash in Hillsdale
According to authorities, high winds in the area may have contributed to a restaurant sign...
Police: 72-year-old woman dies, 2 others injured after Denny’s sign falls on car
Muscatine teen struck by vehicle during an altercation.
Muscatine teen struck by vehicle during an altercation
Blue Grass Police Department
Blue Grass police chief resigns

Latest News

Cemetery bookkeeper retires after over 44 years of service
Cemetery bookkeeper retires after over 44 years of service
Light snow overnight
Andrew Luce, 35, Danny Stanley,38, of Kewanee, and Justin Stanley, 18, of Kewanee,
Police: 5 arrested, 3 in connection to Kewanee shooting
Police: 5 arrested, 3 in connection to Kewanee shooting
Police: 5 arrested, 3 in connection to Kewanee shooting