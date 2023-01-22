QC Figure Skating Club hosted ‘Skate with Us’ event

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Figure Skating Club of Quad Cities celebrated National Skating Month by hosting a “Skate with Us” event Saturday.

The event was held at the River’s Edge in Downtown Davenport, and families got the chance to learn about skating opportunities in the QC. Mini lessons were held on the rink and club members encourage residents to skate not just in the winter but year-round.

“You learn balance. You actually get a lot of good cardio exercise and it builds your confidence,” said Gena Mccullough, FSCQC Treasurer. “It also is a lifelong sport. I am an adult skater and will be competing in the next few months.”

Club organizers say preparations are already underway for the spring show on May 7th. For more information about the club and events, click here.

