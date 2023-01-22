Rally for Roe vs Wade

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Fifty years ago in 1973 women were recognized by the US Supreme Court and granted bodily autonomy, but was later revoked in 2022.

People gathered at the Rock Island Township to recognize what would have been the 50th anniversary of the 1973 decision in the Roe vs Wade case.

When the Court reversed the 1973 precedent, there was a wave of disapproval by feminist movements and healthcare professionals for the risks attached with refusing an abortion in certain cases. Despite pleas from thousands across the country, the ruling still stands, and allows individual states to create their own laws around abortion rights.

“We welcome and we value safety for women. To be able to make the decisions that impact themselves in the confines of the doctor’s office with the people that they love,” Eric Sorensen, Illinois district 17 representative, said.

After the reversal by the Supreme Court, many states followed in passing their own abortion restrictions, one of those that may ban abortions altogether is Iowa. In 2022, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled Iowa would no longer support abortion, however, the state itself hasn’t made a definite decision one way or another. Illinois has remained open to abortion, and has since filed legislation to protect women’s rights to reproductive healthcare.

Discussions on all levels of government are still ongoing, and it’s up to the people to look into the policies of each state.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.