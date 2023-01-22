Young billiards players competition

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - All sports are striving to reach the younger generation, and for one local tournament they’re offering tough competition to catch kid’s attention.

The American Cue Sports Alliance (ACS) and the Davenport Rivercenter hosted one of the largest tournaments in our area for years, and have noticed significant growth in younger players competing each year.

“Sam started young, and I brought another 17 or 18 kids up here with us from Peoria to play,” Josh Suits, a Crawford BMP player, said. “Youth pool tournaments have really grown over the years and he leads the charge.”

About 35 youth players registered for the tournament on Sunday, many of them travelling from around Illinois to compete today. Since many of the players were in the 14 and Under division, for some this was their first tournament, and were using the experience to grow their own skills.

“I’m actually having lots of fun playing with other people and learning more to shoot and all that,” Tyson Dairy, an Illinois youth player, said.

The ACS will host another tournament in Las Vegas, Nevada, with some of the players in today’s championship possibly on the schedule.

For results on the Midwestern Championship, they can be found on CompuSport and on the Iowa ACS Facebook page.

