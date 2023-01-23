Bettendorf woman charged with theft for false cancer fundraiser

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - Bettendorf woman was charged with theft after police say she received over $37,000 in donations for a false cancer claim.

Madison Russo, 19, is charged with theft by means of deception, a class C felony.

The Eldridge Police Department around 6 p.m. Jan. 11, was made aware of 19-year-old Madison Russo who was suspected of stealing over $37,303 from more than 439 donors with false claims that she had Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, Stage 2 Pancreatic Cancer, and a tumor, the size of a football, that wrapped around her spine, according to a media release.

According to police, witnesses, with medical experience, told police about many medical discrepancies found on her pictures posted on her social media sites.

After subpoenas for medical records were obtained, they showed that Russo had never been diagnosed with any kind of cancer or tumor from any medical facilities within the Quad Cities or surrounding cities, police said.

Russo shared her story publicly, online on social media and on a GoFundMe page, police said. She was also highlighted in the North Scott Press newspaper on Oct. 18, 2022, where she gives the story of her cancer journey.

Police said Russo had openly talked about her cancer journey as a guest speaker at St Ambrose University, The National Pancreatic Foundation in Chicago, and a podcast for Project Purple online.

Police said while investigating they found that Russo accepted private donations from other businesses, non-profit organizations, school districts and private citizens.

Eldridge Police Department asks any business or person that has donated to Madison Russo to contact police at 563-285-3916 or email the Police Department at police@cityofeldridgeia.org.

Russo was arrested Monday, at St. Ambrose University in Davenport, according to police. She is being held in the Scott County Jail on a $10,000 cash-only bond.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.