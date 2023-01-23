Child sole survivor of house fire that killed 5

The sheriff’s office said one child who was visiting the home made it outside, but two adults...
The sheriff’s office said one child who was visiting the home made it outside, but two adults and three children remained inside and were killed.(patticake1601/pixabay via Canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 9:10 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Five people were killed in a house fire in rural Washington state on Saturday, but one child escaped alive, authorities said.

Firefighters and deputies were dispatched to the fire, at a home in the Capitol State Forest southwest of Olympia, just after 6:30 a.m. Saturday, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

They found the home engulfed in flames. The sheriff’s office said one child who was visiting the home made it outside, but two adults and three children remained inside and were killed. The cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAW members set to vote on CNH’s ‘last, best and final’ offer this weekend
CNHI strike ends following new contract
Although medical staff tried to save her, the 3-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police investigating death of 3-year-old who family says fell down flight of stairs
The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office and the Rock Island County Coroner’s Office are...
One dead after single-vehicle crash in Hillsdale
Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say
Andrew Luce, 35, Danny Stanley,38, of Kewanee, and Justin Stanley, 18, of Kewanee,
Police: 5 arrested, 3 in connection to Kewanee shooting

Latest News

Six vehicles belonging to ice fishers fell through the ice on Lake Pepin in Minnesota. (WCCO,...
6 cars fall through iced lake in Minnesota
Six vehicles belonging to ice fishers fell through the ice on Lake Pepin in Minnesota. (WCCO,...
6 cars fall through iced lake in Minnesota
X-Golf manager J.W. Park, left, helps Ashley Moreno to check out at X-Golf indoor golf in...
Is tipping getting out of control? Many consumers say yes
The investigation is ongoing between the sheriff’s office and the coroner’s office, Gustafson...
Coroner identifies driver in fatal Hillsdale crash