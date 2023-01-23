City of Rock Island to replace and test new storm warning sirens Monday and Tuesday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Rock Island has announced they will begin testing new storm warning sirens this week.

Due to age and the need for ongoing repair, four storm warning sires will be replaced in Rock Island on Monday, stated city officials. The city will still have two fully functioning weather sirens that are not being replaced, and on Tuesday the four new siren heads will be tested up to 20 seconds each.

According to city officials, the outdoor warning sirens to be replaced and tested are located at:

31 Avenue and 38 Street

15 Avenue and 37 Street

78 Avenue and 31 Street Southwest

14 Street and 92 Avenue

The sirens will be replaced by Braniff Communications, Inc., city officials said.

