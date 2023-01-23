Coroner identifies driver in fatal Hillsdale crash

HILLSDALE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Clinton man killed in a single-vehicle crash in Hillsdale Saturday has been identified by the Rock Island County coroner as 31-year-old Ethan A. Vosatka.

According to Coroner Brian Gustafson, preliminary investigation showed he died from multiple traumatic injuries.

The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office responded at 3:45 a.m. to the crash on State Highway Route 2 near High Street, according to a media release.

The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and was found dead on scene, according to deputies.

The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office and the Rock Island County Coroner’s Office are investigating the crash.

