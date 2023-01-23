Inaugural Eagle Festival kicked off in LeClaire over the weekend

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - Leclaire Eagle Festival took place at the Mississippi River Distilling Company Celebration Center.

Every winter, bald eagles make LeClaire their winter home, soaring through the skies above the Mississippi.

People from all around the QCA gathered in LeClaire to catch a glimpse of some fantastic creatures.

“It’s just really exciting because we want people to know that LeClaire’s open in the winter,” Cindy Bruhn, LeClaire Tourism Manager said. “And the eagles, this is their natural habitat in the winter because they come down river where there’s open water by our lock and dam.”

Not only is this a perfect time to see nature up close, but it can also be an excellent educational opportunity.

“It’s great to come to an event like this, but it’s even better to go out and see the eagles,” Brian “Fox” Ellis, Storyteller and Author said. “So, I love that the Army Corps of Engineers has some spotting scopes up on the roof, and like I said, you could come to the event, but then you’d have to do that drive to take your kids or grandkids out and visit the locks and dams where the eagles are concentrating and really see the birds that we’re here to celebrate.”

Folks from World Bird Sanctuary touch on what makes their work so unique.

“You know, when you love something, all parts of it become fun in a way,” Paige Schneider, Naturalist for World Bird Sanctuary said. “Even though that’s challenging, probably the most challenging part for me is just breaking down misconceptions about these animals, people thinking that they’re gonna carry off their pets, or people thinking that when we come and do this that these are our pets, they are certainly not, they are still wild animals.”

With countless can’t miss events like this, LeClaire blends a relaxing getaway with opportunities to create bold new memories.

“It’s just great to see people come out and discover LeClaire,” Bruhn said. “Because sometimes it might be the first time they’ve come here for an event, and then they come back.”

This free event offers a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see our great national symbol in its natural habitat.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.