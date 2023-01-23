Plenty of clouds to start the week

More snow possible by midweek
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 3:19 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Fog and clouds will linger through most of our Monday leading to highs in the 20s and 30s.  While the fog will clear out later today clouds will hang around tonight keeping temps in check as we start out tomorrow in the mid 20s.  Clouds will likely stick around for much of this week, but we have two rounds of snow possible, the first of which arrives late Tuesday into Wednesday.  This will be another light snow event with most areas south of I-80 picking up another inch or two.  The next round will arrive on Friday with only light accumulations expected.  Temps will average in the 20s and 30s most of this week.

TODAY: AM fog/PM clouds. High: 34º. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy  Low: 26º Winds: W 0-5.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 35º.

