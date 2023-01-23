Police investigate shooting Sunday in Kewanee

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - A 17-year-old boy was injured after police say he accidentally shot himself Sunday in Kewanee.

The Kewanee Police Department and The Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded around 11:30 a.m. Sunday to a home in the 800 block of Birch Place for a report of a boy with a gunshot wound, according to a media release.

Officers arrived at the home and found a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the buttocks, police said. They found the boy had accidentally shot himself while manipulating a firearm.

The 17-year-old was taken to an area hospital and later transferred to OSF St. Francis Hospital in Peoria, police said.

Police searched the home in the 800 block of Birch Place and a home in the 300 block of Franklin Street to try and find the gun, police said. Officers were unable to find a gun at either location.

Police said they found that two others were with the boy before the shooting and may have taken the gun from the home before police arrived.

According to police, the 17-year-old boy will be issued a Juvenile Referral Form to the Henry County Probation Office on preliminary charges of reckless discharge of a firearm and possession of a firearm without a FOID card.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Police ask anyone who has any additional information related to the investigation, to contact the Kewanee Police Department at 309-853-1911.

