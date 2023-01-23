QC Restaurant Week returns in March

QUAD CITIES, Ill./Iowa (KWQC) - Support the Quad Cities culinary community and experience some of the area’s many restaurants during QC Restaurant Week hosted by Visit Quad Cities on March 20-26.

“QC Restaurant Week is one of the highlights of the year as we come together to celebrate our culinary vibe,” said Dave Herrell, President and CEO, Visit Quad Cities. “Restaurants are important small businesses that bring visitors and Quad Citizens together and help showcase our regional destination’s tourism product. We encourage our residents to go try that new spot or visit that place you haven’t been to in a while. Our visitor experience is closely tied to the success of our local restaurants, so they need our support. This is a fun week for foodies.”

Visit Quad Cities said it is taking nominations from the public to highlight local restaurants that go above and beyond to make experiences memorable and who bring customer-centric energy to work with them. The nominations will close on March 21.

Restaurant participation is free of charge, for all restaurants, including dine-in and carryout, and there are no special price points or prix-fixe menu requirements, according to Visit Quad Cities. The deadline for restaurants to register is March 1.

Quad Citizens also will have a chance to win local restaurant gift cards, Visit Quad Cities said. Visit participating restaurants during the event, then go to the website to fill out the entry form and include a picture of your receipt, a selfie at the restaurant, or posing with your carryout meal.

