Reimagining in progress at historic Putnam Museum

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Big changes are coming to a historic Quad Cities’ museum.

Putnam Museum and Science Center has been a fixture in Davenport for more than a century. Today’s show features some of the staff and community leaders on what patrons can expect from a series of new investments coming to the facility--as well as when we might see these amazing plans unveiled.

Last year, the Putnam Museum and Science Center, 1717 West 12th Street, Davenport, was the largest grant recipient as announced by the Hubbell-Waterman Foundation, for 43 local nonprofit organizations. The facility is to receive $140,000 per year over five years to continue a total reimagining of the museum--including a long-planned, ambitious historical update for the region.

Among the incredible updates is to the River, Prairie People exhibit. This longstanding permanent exhibit featuring local history has been beloved by the community for decades and in the next few months will be getting a major uplift--with the exhibit expected to open March 31.

INSI6HT thanks the following participants in the show’s roundtable discussion:

Rachael Mullins, President and CEO of the Putnam Museum

Kerry Smith, Board Chairman for the Putnam

Monica Smith, Trustee

Gaye Burnett, Board Chairman of the Azubuike African American Council on Arts

Christina Kastell, curator for History and Anthropology at the Putnam

Mike Reyes, Trustee and Parliamentarian with the League of United Latin American Citizens

Ryan Saddler, Associate Vice President for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at St. Ambrose University

INSI6HT is a new program focused on the Quad Cities' business landscape. Each Sunday, Redrick Terry will engage with regional business leaders in coordination with journalists from the Quad-City Times about topics that impact our community.

