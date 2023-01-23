RIHS student helping improve educational experiences for students across the state

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Island High School (RIHS) senior has been selected to sit on the Illinois Education and Career Success Network’s Student Advisory Council to represent the entire Black Hawk region including Rock Island County, Henry County and Mercer County.

Aline Niyogusenga, is one of 14 students from across the state that has been selected to serve on the council, stated a media release from district officials. Niyogusenga is also the first student from RIHS to receive this honor and she will be giving input at the state level on ways to better help students navigate the education system.

Niyogusenga says she’s loved being able to collaborate with students from across the state, “It’s been fun. It’s really interesting to see how they do their school system and how it’s really different from my school system and how I can take from what they do and bring it here or vice versa.”

According to the media release, students on the Student Advisory Council get the opportunity to contribute to recommendations to improve educational experiences and outcomes for students across Illinois, leadership development opportunities, access to Success Network leaders from around the state, and opportunities to learn about diverse careers in the education sector.

AVID teacher at RIHS Jennifer Johnson, who encouraged Niyogusenga to apply said, “Aline strives to reach her goals and always treats others with kindness. Whenever I or her classmates need help, she always volunteers to assist us. Additionally, Aline possesses a growth mindset and is always eager to learn and challenge herself. She also devotes her time to making our school and community better.”

Students must fill out an application to apply and if their application is chosen, the student will then have an interview with a board over Zoom, stated the media release. The board then decides which students are selected to be on the council.

The council meets virtually three times a year for an hour and a half and this year the council is focusing on sharing tools to help students prepare for life after high school, stated the media release. Additionally, students are given assignments throughout the year to work on.

At the end of the school year, students on the council can attend an in-person Success Network’s annual conference. Students will also receive a $100 stipend per meeting as part of their participation.

For additional information, contact Jenna Panicucci at jenna.panicucci@rimsd41.org or by phone at 309- 793-5900, EXT. 10281.

