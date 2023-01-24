4th Annual Hockey Fights Cancer at Vibrant Arena

Quad City Storm
Quad City Storm(none)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad City Storm and UnityPoint Health Trinity will host the 4th Annual Hockey Fights Cancer ice painting at Vibrant Arena on January 30th.

Quad Citizens are invited to come to the arena between 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. to paint the names of loved ones who have battled or are currently battling cancer on the ice. According to a press release, the names will remain on the ice for the Storm’s February 3rd and February 4th games.

According to a press release, the Storm’s Hockey Fights Cancer Night game will be played on February 4th. The team’s specialty Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys will be auctioned postgame to raise money for the Trinity Cancer Center.

All painting materials will be provided and the event is free.

