City of Davenport now accepting DavenportU Citizens Academy applications

Davenport Citizens Academy is a ten-week program aimed at connecting citizens to their local...
Davenport Citizens Academy is a ten-week program aimed at connecting citizens to their local government.(City of Davenport)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Davenport is now accepting applications for the 2023 Spring Cohort of DavenportU, the City of Davenport’s 10-week Citizens Academy program.

The program is designed to give residents the opportunity to learn about local government through a 10-week program, stated a media release from city administration officials.

“It’s a fantastic way to learn about the budget, public safety, and how our city departments provide support to the community,” said Mayor Mike Matson.

According to the media release, the Monday sessions will begin on March 27 with an introduction to city government and conclude with graduation at the May 24 City Council Meeting. Officials also say participants will learn the basics of city government as well as community development processes, community policing, and budget planning.

Applications for the DavenportU 2023 Spring Cohort will be accepted online at Citizens Academy - City of Davenport (davenportiowa.com) through Feb. 24.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Russo, 19, is charged with theft by means of deception, a class C felony.
Bettendorf woman charged with theft for false cancer fundraiser
The investigation is ongoing between the sheriff’s office and the coroner’s office, Gustafson...
Coroner identifies driver in fatal Hillsdale crash
UAW members set to vote on CNH’s ‘last, best and final’ offer this weekend
CNHI strike ends following new contract
The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office and the Rock Island County Coroner’s Office are...
One dead after single-vehicle crash in Hillsdale
Although medical staff tried to save her, the 3-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police investigating death of 3-year-old who family says fell down flight of stairs

Latest News

Iowa legislators are attempting to pass a school choice bill meant to allow Iowa families to...
School choice bill oversight
Your First Alert Forecast
Studio D3 will soon be moving into the former Quad City Pizza and Beaver's East building,...
Local business to move into former Quad City Pizza, Beaver’s East building
The City of Rock Island has announced they will begin testing new storm warning sirens this week.
City of Rock Island to replace and test new storm warning sirens Monday and Tuesday