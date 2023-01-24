City of Davenport now accepting DavenportU Citizens Academy applications

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Davenport is now accepting applications for the 2023 Spring Cohort of DavenportU, the City of Davenport’s 10-week Citizens Academy program.

The program is designed to give residents the opportunity to learn about local government through a 10-week program, stated a media release from city administration officials.

“It’s a fantastic way to learn about the budget, public safety, and how our city departments provide support to the community,” said Mayor Mike Matson.

According to the media release, the Monday sessions will begin on March 27 with an introduction to city government and conclude with graduation at the May 24 City Council Meeting. Officials also say participants will learn the basics of city government as well as community development processes, community policing, and budget planning.

Applications for the DavenportU 2023 Spring Cohort will be accepted online at Citizens Academy - City of Davenport (davenportiowa.com) through Feb. 24.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.