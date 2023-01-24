Cloudy today but more snow likely tomorrow

Snow chances about every 36 hours this week
Clouds tonight and tomorrow,then snow arriving by tomorrow night.
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 3:23 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We are once again stuck under cloudy skies in the QCA.  This is holding temps to the 20s and 30s, but with not many breaks in the clouds it will be tough to get warmer than the mid 30s today.  Tonight a storm system will roll towards the area with light snow overtaking the region.  Accumulations of an inch or two before sunrise SE of the QC will make for a slick commute.  Thus, a First Alert Day will be in effect from midnight through noon on Wednesday.  While there are still some questions as to how much snow will impact the Quad Cities, areas from Burlington to Galesburg will certainly see higher impacts. Cloudy skies will linger into Thursday.  Another shot of snow is possible on Friday, but the bigger system will be the one that brings the arctic front on Sunday leading to lows near 0º and below zero wind chills next week.

TODAY: Cloudy. High: 37º. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Light snow.  Low: 30º Winds: W 0-5.

MONDAY: Snow showers. High: 34º.

