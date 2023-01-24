Cloudy Tuesday but more snow likely Wednesday

Snow chances about every 36 hours this week
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- More cloud cover is expected today, but temperatures will be a little warmer than yesterday with highs in the lower to middle 30s. The wind won’t be as strong, either, south and southwest 5-10 mph.

Our next storm system moves in later tonight and into Wednesday bringing widespread light snow to the TV6 viewing area.

Thus, a First Alert Day will be in effect from midnight through noon on Wednesday. While there are still some questions as to how much snow will impact the Quad Cities, areas from Burlington to Galesburg will certainly see higher impacts. Snowfall totals will range from 1 to 4″.

Cloudy skies will linger into Thursday with a few flurries or brief light snow showers. Another shot of snow is possible on Friday, but the bigger system will be the one that brings the arctic front on Sunday leading to lows near 0º and below zero wind chills next week.

TODAY: Cloudy. High: 37º. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Light snow. Low: 30º Winds: Variable 0-5.

MONDAY: Snow showers. High: 34º.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

