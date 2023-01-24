Davenport man facing multiple gun, assault charges

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested Monday after police say he shot at a person and damaged several vehicles and a local business earlier this month.

Salvador Zavala Jr., 35, faces three counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison; four counts of assault while participating in a felony, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison; possession of a firearm by a felon, a Class D felony; and two counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison.

Online records show he was being held in the Scott County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

According to an arrest affidavit:

Around 1:55 a.m. Jan. 7, Davenport officers responded to West 3rd and Harrison streets for a report of gunfire and found 17 spent 9mm caliber casings in the 200 block of West 3rd Street.

Officers also discovered that three vehicles were damaged, as well as Central Grocery, 234 W. 3rd Street, by gunfire.

Officers located security video in the area and determined that Zavala fired at a person who was on the sidewalk. A second person dove out of the way of gunfire and fell to the ground.

He also fired in the direction of a vehicle that was occupied by at least two people and Central Grocery, which sustained damage near the front door.

Zavala has felony convictions for willful injury causing bodily injury and possession of a firearm by a felon and is prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm, according to the affidavit.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.