FIRST ALERT DAY Wednesday 1/25 for light snow and slick roadways

By Kyle Kiel
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - A First Alert Day is in effect from 12 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday for light snow leading to slick roadways across most of the TV6 viewing area.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 12 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday for areas south and east of the Quad Cities metro. Regardless if you are in the advisory or not, snow will create slick roadways, especially roads that are untreated.

Light snow begins to overspread the area after midnight and will be widespread by the morning commute Wednesday. The snow will continue through the morning hours before winding down in the afternoon.

Snowfall amounts will range from 1-4″ with the heaviest snow toward Princeton, Kewanee, Galesburg and Macomb.

Flurries will be possible Thursday before another round of light snow Friday, and more chances this weekend.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on-air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

Light snow Wednesday