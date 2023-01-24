Gov. Reynolds signs ‘Students First Act’ into law

The bill requires the state to pay for students’ private school tuition
Iowa passes the school choice bill that will require the state to pay for students' private school tuition.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Governor Kim Reynolds signed into law the ‘Students First Act’ Tuesday.

The plan allows any Iowa student who wants to attend a private school to use public money to pay for tuition or other expenses. Iowa is the third state to pass a measure that allows such spending with few restrictions.

“For the first time, we will fund students instead of a system ensuring that every child in Iowa can receive the best education possible,” Reynold said during a signing ceremony.

The Iowa Senate passed the bill early Tuesday morning in a 31 to 18 vote. The Iowa House passed the bill Monday with a 55 to 45 vote.

