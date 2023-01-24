Gov. Reynolds signs ‘Students First Act’ into law

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Governor Kim Reynolds signed into law the ‘Students First Act’ Tuesday.

The plan allows any Iowa student who wants to attend a private school to use public money to pay for tuition or other expenses. Iowa is the third state to pass a measure that allows such spending with few restrictions.

“For the first time, we will fund students instead of a system ensuring that every child in Iowa can receive the best education possible,” Reynold said during a signing ceremony.

The Iowa Senate passed the bill early Tuesday morning in a 31 to 18 vote. The Iowa House passed the bill Monday with a 55 to 45 vote.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.