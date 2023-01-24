Iowa House passes Kim Reynolds’ ‘Students First Act’

Gov. Kim Reynolds proposed bill, 'Students First Act,' has been passed by Iowa House and will...
Gov. Kim Reynolds proposed bill, ‘Students First Act,’ has been passed by Iowa House and will now move to the Senate.(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Gov. Kim Reynolds proposed bill, ‘Students First Act,’ has been passed by Iowa House and will now move to the Senate.

Monday during Gov. Reynolds Condition of the State Address the Iowa House passed the ‘Students First Act,’ also known as the ‘School Choice Bill’ which will give Iowa families scholarships into an “education savings account” for private school tuition.

The bill passed by a 55-45 margin in the House.

Supporters of the bill say it allows families to choose their education, while opponents say it could harm some school districts.

The governor says all children, not only those from wealthy families, should have the freedom and funds to attend schools of their choice.

The bill will now move to the Iowa Senate where it will have to pass the full Senate before Gov. Reynolds could sign it into law.

