Iowa Senate passes school voucher bill

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - After three hours of debate, the Iowa Senate passed a bill to use taxpayer money to fund private school scholarships.

“The Students First Act” passed in a vote of 31 to 18 early Tuesday morning.

On Monday, it passed the Iowa House 54 to 45.

The bill would create tax-payer funded education savings accounts for students who attend a private, accredited school.

Parents could use the money for things like tuition, textbooks and tutoring.

Governor Kim Reynolds proposed similar bills in the last two state legislative sessions but both failed.

The latest bill is now expected to head to her desk for her signature.

If it becomes law, it could mark the biggest change in Iowa’s education system in decades.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.