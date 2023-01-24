Iowa Senate passes school voucher bill

Iowa Capitol grounds.
Iowa Capitol grounds.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 12:41 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - After three hours of debate, the Iowa Senate passed a bill to use taxpayer money to fund private school scholarships.

“The Students First Act” passed in a vote of 31 to 18 early Tuesday morning.

On Monday, it passed the Iowa House 54 to 45.

The bill would create tax-payer funded education savings accounts for students who attend a private, accredited school.

Parents could use the money for things like tuition, textbooks and tutoring.

Governor Kim Reynolds proposed similar bills in the last two state legislative sessions but both failed.

The latest bill is now expected to head to her desk for her signature.

If it becomes law, it could mark the biggest change in Iowa’s education system in decades.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Russo, 19, is charged with theft by means of deception, a class C felony.
Bettendorf woman charged with theft for false cancer fundraiser
The investigation is ongoing between the sheriff’s office and the coroner’s office, Gustafson...
Coroner identifies driver in fatal Hillsdale crash
Studio D3 will soon be moving into the former Quad City Pizza and Beaver's East building,...
Local business to move into former Quad City Pizza, Beaver’s East building
A law enforcement officer walks outside the Starts Right Here building, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023,...
Police: 2 students killed, man hurt in Des Moines shooting
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Plenty of clouds to start the week

Latest News

Prospective students will now have an opportunity to study nursing from anywhere in the Midwest.
St. Ambrose University to expand reach of online learning with new Online School of Nursing
Gov. Kim Reynolds proposed bill, ‘Students First Act,’ has been passed by Iowa House and will...
Iowa House passes Kim Reynolds’ ‘Students First Act’
Iowa legislators are attempting to pass a school choice bill meant to allow Iowa families to...
School choice bill oversight
Davenport Citizens Academy is a ten-week program aimed at connecting citizens to their local...
City of Davenport now accepting DavenportU Citizens Academy applications