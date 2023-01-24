Judge finds woman not guilty by reason of insanity in identity theft case

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A judge on Jan. 10 found a Galesburg woman accused of collecting over $500,000 in unemployment benefits from multiple states not guilty by reason of insanity.

Diane J. Wall, 58, was remanded to the custody of the Department of Human Services at least until a status hearing on Feb. 7, according to court records.

Wall is charged in June 2022, with theft over $100,000, a Class X felony, theft over $500,000, a Class 1 felony, two counts of theft of $10,000- $100,00, a Class 1 felony, three counts of identity theft under $300, Class 4 felony, identity theft over $100,000, a Class X felony, and two counts identity theft $10,000 - $100,000, Class 1 felony.

The Galesburg police with the US Inspector General’s Office and the Knox County State’s Attorney’s Office started an investigation in June 2021 after a Galesburg address got a “significant amount” of unemployment benefits, according to a media release.

The address was collecting US Pandemic Unemployment benefits from multiple US states, including Illinois, Nevada, California and Maryland, for months totaling $529,173 from one of multiple banking institutions, according to police. Benefit accounts were also given by mailed prepaid cards, and funds were withdrawn mainly in the Galesburg area.

Wall had a significant amount of identity paperwork, US government-funded debit cards, and ledger data reasonably indicating organized, thorough bookkeeping procedures, police said. The bookkeeping showed a total amount larger than the total $529,173 at one bank.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.