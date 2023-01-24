Lingering clouds tonight and tomorrow

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Not a lot happening over the next 24 hours, other than lingering cloud cover, breezy winds and cool temperatures.

We are tracking a system moving out of the southwest, that is expected to make way into the region late tomorrow night. At this point, it looks like some parts of the TV6 viewing area could see minor accumulations of snow generally ranging from 1″ to 3″ mainly south and east of the QC Metro.

Any movement in the track could affect the possibility of accumulation, so we’ll continue to watch this system as it draws closer.

Temperature-wise, we’ll remain in the 30′s through midweek. Cold air will sweep into the region by the end of the week, with highs only reaching the 20′s Saturday and Sunday.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and fog. Breezy overnight. Low: 25°. Wind: W 10-15+ mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. High: 35°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with light snow developing after midnight. Low: 28°.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with light snow, mainly during the morning hours. High: 33°.

