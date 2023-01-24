Local business to move into former Quad City Pizza, Beaver’s East building

Studio D3 will soon be moving into the former Quad City Pizza and Beaver's East building,...
Studio D3 will soon be moving into the former Quad City Pizza and Beaver's East building, according to the business's Facebook page.(Studio D3)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A local business, that’s located not too far away from the former Quad City Pizza and Beaver’s East building will soon be moving in.

According to Studio D3′s Facebook page, the handmade wooden sign and home décor business will be moving into their new location, 3408 State Street, most recently known as Quad City Pizza, in the near future.

Studio D3 posted to their Facebook page on Dec. 13 saying:

The studio will be moving into the former, and most recently Quad City Pizza building.
The studio will be moving into the former, and most recently Quad City Pizza building.(Studio D3)

Studio D3 says to stay tuned to their Facebook page for updates and all that they have in the works for 2023 and beyond. The company also said, once they are settled in they will have a grand opening, open hose celebration, with details to come.

To learn more about Studio D3 visit the website at https://www.studiod3qc.com/.

